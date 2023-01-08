Two stowaways die on Chile-Colombia flight

BOGOTAI: Two stowaways were found dead in the landing gear of a plane that flew to Colombia from Chile, airline Avianca and aviation officials said on Saturday.

The bodies were discovered by airline personnel after the plane from Santiago landed in Bogota on Friday evening.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia established communication with the competent authorities in the Republic of Chile and the airline to initiate investigations,” the agency said in a statement.

It did not disclose the identities of the deceased, who were described as young men by Colombian press.