India to host virtual summit of over 120 developing nations

NEW DELHI: India will host a virtual summit of over 120 developing countries next week to share their economic woes in deliberations during its G-20 presidency this year, a top foreign ministry official said on Friday.
The summit on Jan 12 and 13 will take up key issues such as the worldwide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; the ongoing conflict in Ukraine decreasing access and affordability of food, fertilizer and fuel; and mounting debt and inflationary pressures taking a toll on developing countries’ economies, said Vinay Kwatra, the top bureaucrat of India’s foreign ministry.
