Managing pacers’ critical: Tait

KARACHI: Keeping in view excessive commitments across all formats and a few vital events later this year, Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait believes that managing the pacers’ workload will be critical.

“Yes, you are right. I don’t think playing all three formats consistently, it just cannot happen. It’s too much cricket. We obviously are aware of that,” Tait told reporters.

“This is going to be an important year for Pakistan with a couple of big tournaments towards the end of the year so management of the fast bowlers will be critical,” Tait said when asked that barring Naseem Shah it has been rough winter of Test cricket for Pakistani fast bowlers and how Naseem and Shaheen (still unfit) could be managed better across all three formats.