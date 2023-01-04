Forensic report belies Imran’s claim about injuries: Sharjeel

Karachi: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the probe report received from the Punjab Forensic Laboratory has exposed the false claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, as the PTI’s own government has proved that he was a liar.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the forensic investigation report of the Punjab government had drawn the conclusion that Khan had not suffered four bullet injuries; instead, he had been injured by metallic fragments or bullet shrapnel. Memon said the forensic probe report also confirmed the initial inquiry finding that PTI activist Moazzam had been killed by the bullet fired from the container used for transporting the PTI leadership during the long march. He said that Khan had been hit by metallic fragments, but even then he chose to lock himself up at his Zaman Park residence where he had been staying for the past two months. “This situation speaks volumes about the bravery of Imran Khan.” The Punjab government has been exorbitantly spending for securing the Zaman Park residence of Khan after his minor injuries, the Sindh information minister, adding that the criminal case of slain PTI activist Moazzam should be lodged against Khan and his cronies.
