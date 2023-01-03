Cop martyred in rocket attack

SUKKUR: A police cop was martyred in a rocket attack in district Naushahroferoze on Monday. The Darbello Police of Naushahroferoze was mediating a ceasefire between the Jatoi and Chandia clans, when one of the groups fired a rocket at them, leaving police constable Shubaan Mashori dead. Police shifted the body to Khairpur and carried out operation against the accused.