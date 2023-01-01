Another varsity student shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Within a span of 16 days, another university student was shot dead apparently during a mugging bid in Karachi.
Jahangir, 24, son of Sohail, was shot dead by firing of unidentified suspects on the night between Friday and Saturday in North Karachi Sector 8 within the limits of the Sir Syed police station.
The victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
According to SHO Shahid Taj, the deceased was a BBA student at a private university, and was involved in digital marketing for various events.
The officer said that when the incident took place, he was returning from a function and holding accessories including cameras in a bag.Quoting residents of the area, the SHO said that some people tried to snatch the bag from him, but he resisted and started running, upon which the suspects fired shots at him. He was shot thrice and succumbed to his injuries shortly after the firing. The family of the deceased man also said they suspected he was killed by robbers.
Police investigators found empty shells of.30bore and 9mm pistols from the crime scene. However, SHO Taj said the victim’s bag was found with him, and so far no evidence of robbery had been found.
