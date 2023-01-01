Reply sought in PMLN MNA case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Saturday sought comments from the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on a post-arrest bail petition of the PMLN MNA Chaudhry M Ashraf, an accused arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment on charges of grabbing state land.

The court has directed the agency to submit its report by January 2, 2023. ACE Punjab had arrested the MNA on the charge of encroachment of government land. The ACE claimed that the MNA had grabbed 157 acres, 1 kanal and 16 marlas of state land by forgery and fraud with the connivance of M Saleem Patwari and Riast Ali Gardawar. The MNA was arrested by the ACE Punjab after proving charges of land grabbing. The accused had grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as fake allottee of state land.