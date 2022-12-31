Broadcast media to have sign language interpreters

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his assent to the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Act, 2022.

It provides that after six months of the commencement of the Act, the government shall not allow to broadcast any news bulletin on the national broadcaster, state or private-run electronic media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

It also provides that after one year of the commencement of the Act, the government shall not allow to broadcast any programme, entertainment, advertisement, talk show, drama, film or any other pictorial segment on the national broadcaster, media, private television channels, cable TV or any other broadcast media without Pakistan sign language interpreters.

It provides that the government and private owned media houses, within six months shall appoint Pakistan sign language interpreters for carrying out the purposes of the Act. The Act shall come into force at once and extend to the whole of Pakistan. President Dr Arif Alvi also approved the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022.