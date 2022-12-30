3 soldiers martyred in fire exchange with terrorists

Subedar Shuja Muhammad (Left) Naik Muhammad Ramzan (Centre) and Sepoy Abdul Rehman embraced martyrdom in Kurram, ISPR said on December 29, 2022. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire in Arawali, Kurram district, on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between terrorists and troops in general area Arawali.

Pakistan Army soldiers fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During the fierce exchange of fire, Subedar Shuja Muhammad, 43, resident of Khairpur, Naik Muhammad Ramzan, 32, resident of Khuzdar, and Sepoy Abdul Rehman, 30, resident of Sukkur, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sensitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.