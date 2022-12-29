Army’s top brass vows to stamp out terrorism

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir addressing the Corps Commanders Conference on December 28, 2022. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s top brass Wednesday resolved to uproot terrorism “without any distinction”, as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency that has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

The resolve was reiterated at the two-day (Dec 27-28) 254th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) here chaired by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. Gen Asim had taken the charge as the military’s head last month.

The conference took a comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the army, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” added the military’s media wing. The development comes after several terror attacks took place across Pakistan, with most of them in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, worrying the nation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also recently reiterated his resolve to uproot terrorism by using all resources available in Pakistan. “We are working hard to prevent them. We will employ all resources to uproot terrorism to bring peace in Pakistan,” the premier added.

Recently, the Islamabad police came up with a special security plan after a suicide attack left a cop martyred and injured several others. Security checkpoints have been increased across the capital and high alert has been imposed, while citizens have been advised to ensure cooperation with the law-enforcers. In the light of the high alert, several embassies — including the United States, Saudi Arabia and Australia — have warned their citizens not to travel unnecessarily in the federal capital.