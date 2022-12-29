Minorities in AJK enjoying equal rights: Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Islam is the religion of peace, which teaches brotherhood, tolerance, interfaith harmony and modernisation.

Talking to All Neighbors International Organization (ANIO) delegation that called him here on Wednesday, the president said that the ANIO delegates’ visit to Azad Kashmir was a unique opportunity that would be instrumental in understanding the real situation in the liberated territory.

He said that the visit would also give the delegates an idea about the atmosphere of interfaith harmony minorities were living together peacefully. "Minorities in Azad Kashmir enjoy equal rights," he said. Barrister Chaudhry appreciated the ANIOs role and its efforts to establish peace said that the visit would promote inter-faith harmony.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said India has made the lives of Muslims miserable by deploying 900,000 troops in Occupied Kashmir that have unleashed a reign of terror by breaking all records of barbarism and brutalities. The president also briefed the delegation about his recent visit to the USA and his efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at international level.