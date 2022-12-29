‘3,140 dengue patients treated at LGH’

LAHORE : A total number of 3,140 suspected and confirmed dengue fever patients were brought to Lahore General Hospital this year (2022) where they have been saved by providing the best treatment facilities free-of-cost.

This was expressed by the Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the medical staff and relatives of patients under treatment for dengue fever in LGH during his visit. MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Jafar Hussain, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Abdul Aziz, doctors and nurses were also present. Principal was briefed by the MS LGH that in the current year of 2022, so far 3,140 patients were brought to this hospital with symptoms of dengue, out of them 795 were confirmed to have dengue virus, who were provided free laboratory tests, medicines and other medical facilities according to the policy of the Health Department and the Punjab government.

Similarly, 3,137 patients recovered and returned to their homes and still only 3 dengue patients are being treated in LGH who are being properly cared off by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Inquiry committee formed: Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi formed a committee to investigate the incident with regard to the body found in the washroom of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Lahore.

The secretary said that the investigation committee will be headed by Special Secretary Operations SH&ME Department Shoaib Jadoon.

The investigation committee will include Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Farid Zafar, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmed Malik and Deputy Secretary SH&ME Dr Wasim Ahmed.

The committee will submit an investigation report on the incident within the next 24 hours.

The police have already taken the body into custody. The services of Punjab Forensic Science Agency are also being sought in the investigation of the incident.