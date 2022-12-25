‘Pervaiz PTI’s unanimous chief minister’

LAHORE: Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshaid Cheema in a statement said an affidavit is obtained from constitutional and lawful chief minister for not dissolving the assembly while on the other hand the present system seeks guarantee of Nawaz Sharif's life from the PTI.

She queried whether PTI is the sole political party of the country to provide such a guarantee. She rebuked that the current system sends Nawaz Sharif and his daughter abroad and grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Salman Shahbaz involved in committing corruption. She said those unlawfully de-notifying the CM have been given a befitting reply and the PTI holds a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly by the grace of Allah Almighty. She said Pervaiz Elahi was the unanimous chief minister of the PTI and will remain so, adding that those trying to create fissures in the ranks of ruling coalition are witnessing their own alliance splitting apart.