Saturday December 24, 2022
World

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

By AFP
December 24, 2022

Seoul: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, Seoul´s military said, the latest in a flurry of sanctions-busting weapons tests. The launch comes at the end of a year that has seen Pyongyang conduct an unprecedented number of tests, including last month´s launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile yet, with a range capable of hitting the US mainland.

