PCB plans to make Quetta PSL venue

ISLAMABAD: The new management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has abolished six provincial cricket associations along with all the committees including the selection committees (men and women) formed by the previous regime.

The inaugural meeting of the committee took several decisions including dissolving six provincial associations (formed under 2019 PCB Constitution) as well as the selection committees.

Since the new management committee’s foremost mandate is to restructure the domestic cricket and revive the 2014 domestic structure in letter and spirit, it has been decided that all the domestic cricket engagements following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup will not be organised till the formation of new structure.

“All Provincial Associations have been abolished and so are selection committees. However, all the contractual staff will be allowed to complete their contract period,” Najam Sethi, Chairman of the Management Committee said in a media talk Friday.

In yet another decision, the committee has decided to take the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to Quetta provided the Bugti Stadium gets ready before the start of the 2023 season.

“To ensure that Bugti Stadium gets ready to host the PSL 8 matches, the committee agreed that the PCB will work closely with the local administration for upgradation and renovation of the stadium, while separate discussions will take place between the PCB’s security experts and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all the participants, officials and spectators,” he said.

“I am delighted that seven years after launching the Pakistan Super League, today I am announcing our commitment to add Bugti Stadium in Quetta as the fifth venue for our marquee event. Bugti Stadium is the home ground of Quetta Gladiators and we still remember the incredible scenes when the Gladiators visited the city after winning the 2019 tournament.

“The passionate cricket fans of Quetta have been waiting for long to watch high-profile cricket in their backyard and I am pleased that we will now bring PSL matches to their doors. In this regard, I have already spoken to influentials in Balochistan province, who have assured me of their complete support from event delivery perspectives.”

The committee also discussed Peshawar as a potential venue to stage PSL and international matches.

“All depends on the timely completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium. Subject to there being no restrictions imposed by the provincial and federal governments and the stadiums boasting international standard facilities for cricket, broadcast, spectators and media, matches will be held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital.”

The management committee also held preliminary discussions on the Women’s League with further discussions to take place in due course.

On the domestic structure, which mirrors the PCB Constitution 2014, it was agreed Najam Sethi, Shakil Sheikh and Haroon Rashid will prepare the first draft, which will be shared with the committee for further discussions. “The committee will also look into the salary structure of the employees and make necessary adjustments.” Sethi said.

It was decided that all future pitches for national and international cricket will be curated considering the strength of Pakistan. “We have experts who have all the guts to prepare the best pitches for local and international cricket,” Sethi added.