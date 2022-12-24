Tainted food worth millions discarded in 2022: PFA report

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) stopped the production of 2,159 food businesses and disposed of adulterated and unwholesome food worth millions of rupees during the current year, 2022.

This was informed by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday while sharing the annual performance report 2022. In the report, the authority has covered the activities of the operations wing, food lab, medical lab and trading school.According to statistics, the provincial food regulatory body discarded 2,451,643 litre impure milk, 77,366 litre rinsed oil; 142,577kg substandard meat, 67,136kg tainted spices and 66,195kg pulses. Further, PFA uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 18,080 marla land for irrigating vegetables with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the authority discarded unhealthy food for failing to meet the food safety and quality standards. He also informed that the food authority imposed hefty fines on 4,526 cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the motorway service area over multiple violations.