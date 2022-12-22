CM says govt initiated multiple projects for Peshawar uplift

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said his government had initiated multiple projects worth billions of rupees for the uplift and beautification of the provincial capital.

A handout said that he was talking to the media after inaugurating various projects in the provincial capital. He said under the Phase-Il of Peshawar Uplift Programme, work on three important projects had been launched.

He said that these projects on completion would streamline vehicular traffic and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to the people. To a question about the possible dissolution of the provincial assembly, Mahmood Khan being the chairman of the party it was up to Imran Khan to make a decision and they would follow whatever decision he took.

In response to another question, he said the incumbent federal rulers were reactionaries and incompetent as they had no concern for the national development and welfare of the general public. “Their only aim is to protect the looted wealth and serve alien interests,” he alleged.

Mentioning the undemocratic attitude of the federal government towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said the ‘imported’ government wanted to create financial instability in the province by withholding the budgeted shares of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He regretted that the development funds of the province were being distributed among the MNAs of the ‘imported’ government, adding that this public money would go into their pockets instead of being spent on the welfare of people.

The chief minister maintained that at present, Rs189 billion of the province was due to the federal government. If the due share of the province was not given, a sit-in by members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be staged outside the National Assembly.

The chief minister warned of taking up the case in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the provincial government of PTI, despite numerous challenges, had not compromised on the welfare and development of its people. “We will not let the imported rulers succeed in their nefarious ambitions and will form a government with a two-thirds majority after victory in the next general elections,” he added.

Earlier, he formally inaugurated the newly established Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar and performed the groundbreaking of various projects worth Rs3.23 billion under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II.

The chief minister also inaugurated the construction work on the establishment of Technology Development Centre in Agriculture University, Peshawar.

The Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Peshawar was completed at a cost of Rs180 million. The chief minister formally laid the foundation stone for Hayatabad Trail under the Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase-II, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs1.22 billion.

Under the project, a six kilometer long bicycle and walking track along with service areas at five different sites would be established.

The project includes the construction of greenbelt, plantation, public toilets, tuck shops, gazebos, futsal field, basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, outdoor gym and a roller skating rink.

Similarly, the chief minister formally performed the groundbreaking of a project regarding the construction and beautification of University Road, University Town and Palosai Road to Peshawar Zoo.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs160.95 million under which multiple construction and uplift activities have been planned including Markhor Square, Iqra Square, walkway in front of town market, beautification of Park Avenue road to Iran Consulate and Palosai Road Intersection at University Road.