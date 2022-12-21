Pak-Afghan officials agree to border, fencing issues

CHAMAN: After several days of hostility at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, authorities on both sides on Tuesday agreed to resolve border and fencing issues through bilateral contacts and consultations.
The development came during a flag meeting between officials of the two neighbouring countries at the Friendship Gate in Chaman after the successful intervention of a local tribal council which had been tasked with ending tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s border forces.
