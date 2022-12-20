Relief being provided to people: governor

LAHORE: Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah Monday called on Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore and discussed issues of mutual interest and current political situation prevailing in the country.

On the occasion, the Punjab governor said the coalition government was committed to providing relief to the people and bringing economic stability to the country. He said the country's economy would be strengthened with CPEC as it would increase economic activities and create numerous employment opportunities. He said we should equip our youth with modern education so that they could play active role in the development of the country. In response to his counterpart's request regarding increasing the quota of students from Gilgit-Baltistan in the universities of Punjab, the Punjab governor said efforts would be made to increase the quota of students from Gilgit-Baltistan in the varsities of the province.

He said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are peaceful and it is very impressive that the crime rate in the province is very low. The Punjab governor said the present government believed in serving and providing basic facilities to the common people.