51 students embark on exchange programme in USA

Islamabad:Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programmes for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Ethan Rosenzweig congratulated Pakistani students traveling to the United States for the Global Undergraduate Semester Exchange (Global UGRAD) Programme, says a press release.

Funded by the US Department of State, the programme provides participants the opportunity to enrich their education and experience full-time academic study.Prior to their departure from Pakistan, the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) welcomed the students to a two-day pre-departure orientation in Islamabad to learn about campus life, American culture, and visa and travel requirements.

“We are eager to welcome these outstanding student leaders on our university campuses, where they will share their culture and perspectives with their American peers, helping to connect the Pakistani and American people,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosenzweig.

During their stay in the US, the students will attend undergraduate classes at 47 colleges and universities and participate in community projects to strengthen their leadership and academic skills. The students come from all regions of Pakistan and represent 30 public and private universities.