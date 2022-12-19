Vendor shot dead in Mughalpura

LAHORE: A pushcart vendor was shot dead in the limits of Mughalpura police here on Sunday. The accused identified as Shahid opened fire on Umar Daraz after a brief exchange of hot words. As a result, Umar Daraz died on the spot. Later, the accused hid in a basement of his house and took his own children hostage at gunpoint to avoid his arrest. A heavy police force reached the spot, arrested the accused, recovered the children, and shifted the body to hospital.

Two held for assaulting boy: Shafiqabad police arrested two persons for assaulting a 13-year-old boy. The accused identified as Saif and his friend abused the victim Azaan. The accused took the victim to their place on the pretext of making Tik Tok. The accused abused the boy and fled away leaving the boy in serious condition. The accused also filmed the victim while committing unnatural offence with him. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Two arrested for firing: Baghbanpura police arrested two persons on charges of firing in the air. The accused were identified as Shehzad and Tanseer Hussain. Police recovered two rifles and bullets from their possession.

accidents: Around 12 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,150 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,240 were injured. Out of this, 646 persons having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 594 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.