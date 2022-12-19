Punjab CM announces hybrid buses for Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced government’s plan to run environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore and revealed that 300 hybrid buses would be bought for Lahore in the first phase.

The chief minister disclosed that 200 new bus stops would be set up to provide facility to the people in City.

Pervaiz Elahi chaired 20th meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) in which a decision was made to buy environment-friendly hybrid buses. Pervaiz Elahi apprised that on the whole 513 hybrid buses would be run in the City, adding the Punjab Masstransit Authority would run new hybrid buses through private operators.

The chief minister ordered allocation of seats for women, special persons and the visually-impaired in the new buses, adding that seats should be allocated for the special and blind persons near the door of a bus. The chief minister directed to establish new bus stops in Lahore, adding that routes of new buses should be determined keeping in view timings of educational institutions of women.

Pervaiz Elahi censured that the experiment of transportation system at the government level miserably failed in the past as gross negligence had been committed to constitute a durable transportation system in the province.

The chief minister approved establishing offices of Punjab Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran and also approved auction policy of Punjab Masstransit Authority. Members of Punjab Assembly Iftikhar Gondal, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, Principal Secretary to chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretaries of Finance and Transport, senior officials of Punjab Masstransit Authority and its members attended the meeting.

CONDEMNS TERRORISTS ATTACK: The chief minister condemned terrorists attack on a police station in the area of Lakki Marwat. He expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of four police personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the martyred police personnel.

The CM prayed for the early recovery of the injured police personnel. He paid tribute that the martyred police personnel laid down their lives during performing their duties.