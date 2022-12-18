KMC wants owners to beautify their buildings surrounding Empress Market

Two snorkels of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were used on Saturday to carry out paint work on the tower of the historical Empress Market and its exterior roofs, grills and windows.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman also paid a visit to the market and monitored the renovation and restoration work. He said the historic buildings of Karachi were our assets and it was our responsibility to protect, maintain and keep them in a proper condition.

"We will restore Empress Market to its original condition. This market, built in 1889, is still a major shopping centre for the poor and middle classes. Every day thousands of people come here to shop and get all the essentials like fresh fruits and vegetables at cheap prices," he maintained.

Dr Rehman said that the owners of the buildings around the Empress Market had also been requested to renovate and paint the exteriors of their shops to give a better image to the area. He explained that the KMC had been maintaining other landmark buildings and areas such as the Frere Hall, Bagh Ibne Qasim, Polo Ground, Merewether Tower, Khaliq Dina Hall, KMC Building, Lea Market, Machi Miani Market and Jama Cloth Market.