Punjab, China to enhance collaboration for industrialisation

LAHORE: Punjab and China Friday resolved to enhance collaboration for rapid industrialisation in the province, especially for encouraging B2B level engagement of Chinese investors and businesses with their local counterparts from the province.

Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China at Lahore, visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and held discussions with officials to increase mutual cooperation between the two sides. The Consul General was received by Secretary Industries Punjab Sohail Ashraf, Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif Jah, Chairman SEZA Punjab, SM Naveed and CEO PBIT, Jalal Hassan. Both the sides deliberated upon a multifaceted strategy to enhance collaboration between for rapid industrialisation in the province.

The Consul General appreciated the efforts of the former and current secretary industries for promoting the relocation of labour intensive industries from China to Punjab. Jalal Hassan apprised the participants about effective facilitation by PBIT for promoting private sector led growth model which entails the recent grant of three new SEZs licences to private sector developers in Punjab, two of which are a result of direct investment and cooperation by Chinese business enterprises. The secretary emphasized that Punjab must develop its capacity to train a strong pool of skilled labour force as per modern industrial demands for local as well as international markets. A strong consensus was also developed between the two sides to further strengthen the technical education and vocational training canvas of Punjab by benefiting from the Chinese experience, especially to uplift the on-going partnership between TEVTA Punjab and Tianjin consortium of technical universities for Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) in Lahore.