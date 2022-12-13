KKI Grid to promote industrial development in Karachi: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the K-Electric’s KKI Grid on Monday. This is the 73rd grid in KE’s network and provides a link with the national grid, giving Karachi further access to additional affordable electricity.

This is also in line with KE’s ongoing commitment to improve the reliability and stability of its infrastructure. Siemens CEO Markus Strohmeier, the CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other senior representatives of the provincial government were present on the occasion, along with KE’s senior leadership.

The KKI Grid will be the third interconnection between the utility and the national grid. In total, these interconnections will be capable of channelling up to 2,050 MW of electricity towards the city in the coming decade.

The CM said that when people sit together to work on the challenges, solutions are found. “We should move forward with this spirit for the betterment of the ordinary citizens. The Sindh government is working closely with KE to ensure that our province and its major cities thrive.”

He said the KKI Grid would promote industrial development in Karachi, and boost economic activities in the megacity and the adjacent areas while generating more jobs and providing opportunities to take the economy further.

He also said the 500 kW or high voltage grids are massive-scale projects, but KE is using advanced technology that is enabling them to construct the grid in an innovative and efficient manner.

“This kind of ingenuity is what we have come to expect from KE, and we look forward to seeing them play a positive role in Pakistan’s progress as we move ahead.” Shaikh said that this grid will play a very important part in the development of the economy of Pakistan because Karachi is the hub of industry.

He also spoke about the collaboration between KE and the provincial government to add 350 MW of green renewable energy into the mix in partnership with the World Bank.

He said that these steps are in line with KE’s 30 by 30 vision to transform the city’s energy landscape. He added that his office and the CM are always ready to offer their help and support for further projects.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi said the KKI Grid is a testament to the partnership between KE and the provincial government. He thanked the government for allocating 40 acres of land for the construction of the modernised grid. “I’m also grateful to the technical teams of Siemens who are working round the clock to complete the project. We’re all working for the betterment of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan.”

He said that the additional supply, along with the 900 MW of efficient energy from their upcoming BQPS-III plant, will light up more homes, energise the industries and move everyone towards a brighter, prosperous future. Since its privatisation, KE’s investments have enabled the company to double its consumer base, double the volume of energy served to these customers, and reduce its transmission and distribution by half.

For customers this has translated into improved supply of power across the year. For the government this is translating into additional revenue, as industries and commercial enterprises thrive in a stable energy ecosystem.