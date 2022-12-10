KP Assembly adjourned for lack of quorum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly setting was adjourned on Friday without any business for lack of quorum as only 27 members were present in the 145-member House.

Just after recitation from the Holy Quran, Khushdil Khan of the Awami National Party (ANP) pointed out the quorum issue.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, who was presiding over the session, ordered the ringing of the bills for two minutes. However, on counting only 27 members were found present in the House. This led the chair to adjourn the session till Monday at 2 pm.