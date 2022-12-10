Japan, UK, Italy to develop next-generation fighter jet

LONDON: Britain, Italy and Japan said on Friday they will jointly develop a future fighter jet in a project that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said would guarantee national security and safeguard thousands of jobs.
The three nations held out the prospect of cooperation with European and US allies, which are developing their own “sixth-generation” planes, vowing to maintain “interoperability” among all the allies against threats from the likes of China and Russia.
The new “Global Combat Air Programme” is slated to produce its first jets by 2035, merging the three nations´ costly existing research into new aerial war technology, from stealth capacity to high-tech sensors.
“We´re one of the few countries in the world that has the capability to build technologically advanced fighter aircraft,” Sunak told reporters on a visit to a Royal Air Force base in eastern England. “That´s important because it means we can keep the country safe from the new threats that we face,” he said.
GENEVA: More than 1,400 people have been killed and over 1,000 kidnapped in Haiti this year by gangs who also use...
TOKYO: Australia and Japan will pursue opportunities for “more complex” joint military exercises, Canberra´s...
BRASALIA: Brazil´s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad,...
MOSCOW: One person died on Friday in a massive blaze the size of a football pitch which broke out overnight in a...
LONDON: The convicted ringleader of a “large-scale” Kurdish people-smuggling gang, who is currently on the run,...
LONDON: Increased drug resistance in bacteria causing bloodstream infections, including against last-resort...
Comments