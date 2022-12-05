Officers directed to ensure quality in uplift projects

PAKPATTAN: Sahiwal Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the ongoing projects and ensure quality work.

The commissioner was chairing a review meeting of the ongoing development projects in the division. Under the annual development programme in the three districts, work is under way on 167 projects with an amount of over Rs 52 billion, which are related to means of transportation, education, health, clean drinking water and sewerage. The provincial government has released funds for Sahiwal-Samundri Road repair project for which the tendering process is being completed.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the ongoing projects and ensure quality work and said that all departments concerned should work as a team so that the hurdles could be removed immediately.

Director Development Saifullah Sajid gave a detailed briefing about all projects. He said that the Sahiwal Bypass Phase-II project was stalled due to non-issuance of NOC by the Pakistan Railways and NHA. To it, the commissioner directed that the officers concerned of these two federal departments should be contacted to obtain the NOC.

Deputy Commissioner Okara Muhammad Irfan Kathia said that construction and repair of Old GT Road passing through Okara city would begin Wednesday. The cost of the project had been estimated at Rs 810 million, he added. He further informed that 45 acre land adjacent to the University of Okara had been allocated for the establishment of Okara Medical College and after the transfer of the land from the Board of Revenue, the work on the important project would also begin.

Commissioner Sahiwal Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed the deputy commissioner Okara to go to the Board of Revenue himself and ensure the transfer of the land to the Health Department for the project. Director Development Saifullah Sajid further told the meeting that for the annual development program 2022-23, 46 new projects were being started in Sahiwal division at a cost of more than Rs 28 billion.