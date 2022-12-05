UK police watchdog chief quits

LONDON: The head of the UK´s independent police watchdog has quit while facing a police probe into an allegation of historic wrongdoing, the interior minister has said. The regulator has been highly critical of the UK police force, which is attempting to rebuild public trust following a series of high-profile scandals.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced on Saturday evening that she had accepted the resignation of Michael Lockwood as director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The IOPC was set up in 2018 to deal with police complaints in England and Wales, with Lockwood in charge.