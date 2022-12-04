Gill’s indictment deferred till 12th

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday deferred the indictment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a case pertaining to inciting mutiny in state institutions, local media reported.
Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Ahmad Arshad Mehmood conducted the hearing as duty judge on Saturday as Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was on leave.
Accused Shahbaz Gill and Amad Yousuf did not appear before the court. The court accepted their requests seeking exemption from court appearance. Accepting lawyer’s plea, the judge granted them exemption from court appearance today and deferred Gill’s indictment in the case till December 12.
