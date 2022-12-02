Gold rises Rs1,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,550 per tola on Thursday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs162,750 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,329 to Rs139,561. In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,780 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs1,770 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,534.55. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Authority and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association have agreed to join...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the...
KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board on Thursday posted a growth of 22 percent in first five months of the financial year...
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a draft about procedures of purchase of...
KARACHI: The expiry of regulatory duty SRO on the import of electric vehicles has triggered a debate about the...
LAHORE: Textile machine importers that have been operating for 50-70 years in the country, deplore that the planners...
Comments