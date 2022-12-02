Gold rises Rs1,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,550 per tola on Thursday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs162,750 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,329 to Rs139,561. In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,780 per ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs30 to Rs1,770 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.72 to Rs1,534.55. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.