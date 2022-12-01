7,400-litre tainted milk discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply 7,400 litres of chemically contaminated milk in a raid near Thokar Niaz Baig.
Acting on a tip-off, a dairy safety team of the authority checked a vehicle carrying thousands of litres of milk and found the milk contaminated, which was later discarded. This was informed by PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik. He said the PFA also unearthed a fabricated milk production unit in Depalpur on information of the vehicle driver after interrogation.
