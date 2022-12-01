Governor blessed with baby boy

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori was blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Before the birth of the baby boy, the governor had two sons and a daughter. He thanked Allah for blessing him with another child, said a handout issued by the Governor House.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP leader Faryal Talpur, diplomats, members of the federal and Sindh cabinets greeted Tessori on the birth of his boy.

Meanwhile, the governor met Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at the Governor House. State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Bajwa were also present on the occasion.

The governor told Dar that the federal government should give special attention to Karachi as it was the financial hub of the country. He said the industries in Karachi should get an uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity for economic development in Pakistan.

He said the federally funded development projects in Karachi would go a long way to improve the fundamental civic infrastructure of Karachi. The minister appreciated the services of the governor for the development and progress in Sindh and also assured him of action to resolve the pressing issues of Karachi-based businessmen and industries on a preferential basis.