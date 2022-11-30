Fawad, US ambassador Blome discuss Pak politics

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday met with the American Ambassador Donald Blome at the American Embassy. During their meeting, Fawad and Donald Blome discussed the current political situation in Pakistan. They also held talks on affairs of common interests of the two countries.
