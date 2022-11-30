 
Wednesday November 30, 2022
Fawad, US ambassador Blome discuss Pak politics

By INP
November 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday met with the American Ambassador Donald Blome at the American Embassy. During their meeting, Fawad and Donald Blome discussed the current political situation in Pakistan. They also held talks on affairs of common interests of the two countries.

