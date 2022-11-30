Three men from Bannu killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The body of three persons, who had been kidnapped the previous night, were found in Hassokhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.
Official sources said that the three persons, whose names could not be ascertained, belonged to Bannu district and they were running a jewellery shop in Mir Ali. They said that unidentified persons had kidnapped the three men at night and later sprayed them with bullets. The sources added that the bullet-riddled bodies of the three men found in Hassokhel village in Mir Ali subdivision early in the morning.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday confirmed three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court IHC These...
KARACHI: A cross-section of Ulema and financial experts have convened a seminar Wednesday at the Federation House to...
ISLAMABAD: The government has agreed to discuss the price increase of medicines with the pharma industry after Prime...
ISLAMABAD: Following allegations and counter-allegations among the top Customs officials within the FBR fold for...
SUKKUR: Imran Khan has been removed from power and will not be allowed to return with the support of the people who...
ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the PPP defeated three...
Comments