Jam Sadiq flyover to be repaired for Yellow Line project

For the construction of the Yellow Line bus rapid transit project, the Jam Sadiq flyover will be repaired and an alternative flyover will also be constructed for the smooth movement of traffic.

This decision was taken during a meeting that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab held with all the stakeholders of the project on Tuesday. It was proposed in the meeting that since the Jam Sadiq bridge is dilapidated, it would be repaired, while an alternative bridge for the Yellow Line bus route would also be constructed.

Wahab, who is also

the Sindh government’s spokesman, said the provincial administration is trying to resolve the transport problems of the city and provide commuting facilities to the residents. He said that with the completion of the Yellow Line project, the residents of Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Darul Islam Society, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and their adjacent areas would benefit from the commuting facilities. “Mass transit systems are built along modern lines in all major cities of the world. Karachi is a metropolitan city, so we are keen to provide modern transport facilities to this city as well.”