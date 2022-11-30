‘FBR achieving revenue targets’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad has said that the board is committed to achieve its revenue targets.

He said that while talking to a team from Prime Minister’s office that called on to review progress on PM’s Strategic Roadmap Initiative, which focuses on service delivery in key ministries, according to a press release. The team, which included Sir Michael Barber, an international expert in governance reform, expressed satisfaction on progress made by the FBR.

Member Inland Revenue Operations Amjad Zubair Tiwana briefed the team on the flagship initiatives for use of technology in monitoring business activities including Track and Trace System and Point of Sale Integration. Member Administration Faiz Illahi Memon reiterated that the FBR remains committed to achieving the targets of the Strategic Roadmap.