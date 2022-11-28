PTI govt puts province on road to development: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had put the province on the track to development and initiated uplift projects that had a direct impact on people’s lives.

“The development strategy of the provincial government is not only welfare-oriented but has also taken account of increased revenue generation and greater livelihood opportunities,” he said in a statement.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government carried out the journey of development despite dozens of challenges, including merger of erstwhile FATA and Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides completing the process of merger of new tribal districts, the uplift of health, education, tourism, industry and other socio-economic sectors has also been the priority of the provincial government,” he added. The chief minister said that several projects had been completed in different sectors and made functional for the convenience of the general public over the last four years.

“The Sehat card scheme has been extended to cent percent population of the province which is a milestone achievement of the provincial government,” he said, adding, new doctors and other paramedical staff were recruited to meet the shortage of staff in the public sector hospitals.

Under the Public-Private Partnership model, he said the provision of quality services had been ensured through outsourcing of various services in hospitals.

“Several projects have been completed in the health sector, including operationalization of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, establishment of new OPD block at KTH, Construction of Allied & Surgical Block at Lady Reading Hospital, Establishment of Orthopedic & Spine Block at HMC, Fountain House Peshawar, construction of 120 beds New Female Block at DHQ Mardan, Burn and Trauma center and others,” he added.