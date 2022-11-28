Six die in Muzaffarabad road accident

Six women die after jeep falls into ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — Twitter/@MughalAmiruddin

MUZAFFARABAD: Six women were killed while five others sustained injuries in a road accident in the Churri area of Neelum Valley on Sunday.



The deceased women and those injured in the mishap were getting back home after casting their votes when their vehicle fell into a deep ravine. Three women are among the injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a hospital.