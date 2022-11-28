Murad denies having Arshad Sharif’s laptop

Deceased journalist Arshad Sharif. — Twitter/File

PESHAWAR: PTI leader Murad Saeed has said that Arshad’s laptop was not with him and those who went for investigation should put the evidence they have brought before the nation.

He demanded that the investigation team that went to Kenya and Dubai to investigate the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif should present the evidence before the public.

While addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday, the former federal minister said that he had not received any notice from the FIA yet and the team that went for the investigation had all the equipment and evidence.

The PTI leader said that Arshad had said about these people even before his martyrdom and he had a valid visa of the UAE. “Now the question to ask is… who are those people due to which Arshad left UAE?”

The former minister said that some people held a news conference before Arshad’s funeral. He said that 16 fake FIRs were registered against Arshad while he was also threatened.

Saeed said that the chief justice of Pakistan should form a judicial commission to investigate the murder of Arshad and his killers should be arrested as soon as possible because neither Arshad’s family nor “we have any confidence in the current fact-finding committee of the government.

All their narratives are based on lies.”

Arshad was shot dead on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on October 23. His death sent shockwaves across rights organisations, the media fraternity and civil society and prompted calls for a thorough investigation and disclosure of facts.