Northern, Sindh to compete for Quaid Trophy from today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is set to have new champions as last season’s finalists Northern take on Sindh in the five-day final at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from Saturday (today).

Northern have been the finalists twice since the revamp of the domestic system in 2019-20. They will be hoping to make it a case of third time lucky after losing out on the title both in 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons.

Sindh are appearing in their first final under the revamped system. They will be looking forward to clinch the second title in this season, after winning their maiden National T20 Cup earlier this year in Multan.

Both sides will be missing some key performers in the final as Northern’s captain Nauman Ali, Sindh captain Saud Shakeel, wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed and spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mehmood will be engaged as members of the Test squad against England.