Four dead in Landikotal incidents

LANDIKOTAL: Four people including a child died in three incidents in Landikotal tehsil on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that nine-year-old Haider came under the tyres of a heavy truck and died on the spot at Torkham zero-point. He was shifting smuggled goods in his backpack from Afghanistan.

In the same area, one Rizwan was critically injured when he fell down from the top of a truck. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal. He was also hiding from border authorities on the truck to shift smuggled goods in his backpack from Afghanistan when the mishap occurred, local sources said.

Meanwhile, another young man died when he fell down from a water tank lifter at Torkham custom terminal site. The victim was identified as Muhammad Imran, a resident of Nowshera.

In another incident, one Khanzad Gul was killed by his rivals over a land dispute in Wazir Kor in Loey Shalman area, police said.

Meanwhile, at least seven children including girls and boys have lost their lives and as many children were injured in the smuggling incidents at Torkham in the past several months.

Last week, Afghan border officials requested the Pakistani authorities to stop the children involved in smuggling of goods from Pakistan. The Afghan officials told the Pakistani counterparts that they had completely stopped children from being used for smuggling goods from the Afghanistan side.