Two gangs of street criminals busted

PESHAWAR: Police busted two separate gangs of street criminals and arrested six accused on Friday, officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hayatabad, Muhammad Umar and Inspector Taimur Saleem Khan told reporters that their team had busted a gang of four street criminals and recovered 25 cellular phones, over Rs200,000 cash, laptops and other valuables from them.

The held criminals were identified as Ijaz, Luqman, Shawwal and Iqbal. Two of them were from Afghanistan while one was an IT technician. The group used to smuggle snatched phones across the border after changing their details.

The officials said the group also used to open fire on their victims during snatching and had injured one person recently.

Meanwhile, DSP Muhammad Ali told reporters that the cops of the Rahman Baba Police Station on Friday busted a gang of mobile phone snatchers and arrested its two members Din Muhammad and Nawab. The cops also recovered 24 stolen phones and weapons from their custody.