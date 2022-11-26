The miserable state of our public-sector organizations is down to the follies of a handful of men at the top. These men demoralize and hold back good employees, while boosting their touts. This results in a system where failure is incentivized as it benefits those in charge. On the other hand, the public and the government have become silent spectators to the demise of our public sector.

New governments will often pay lip-service to the idea of reforming our public-sector organizations but will go no further than making some cosmetic changes. If we are serious about reform, we need to make structural changes.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad