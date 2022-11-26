Gold rates remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market stood same at Rs159,600 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs136,831.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $3 to $1,753 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,710 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,483.11.
Local jewellers claimed said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
