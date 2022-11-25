Karachi University win shooting championship

KARACHI: The university of Karachi won All Pakistan Inter-University Shooting Championship held at PN Shooting Range Karsaz here the other day.

University of Central Punjab secured second position at the championship which was jointly organised by NED University, Pakistan Navy and Higher Education Commission. The third position was shared by Lahore University and Garrison University Lahore.

Farrukh Humayun from KU scored 302.8 points to win gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle event.

Shehryar Khan from UoL took silver medal with 298.7 points and bronze medal was grabbed by Talha Umair of KU with 290 points.

In the team category of the event, KU claimed gold medal with 878.1 points.

University of Lahore grabbed silver medal with 862.6 points and University of Cental Punjab took bronze medal with 826.8 points. In the 10m Air Pistol event, Zeeshan Ramzan from KU won gold medal with 268 points.

Waleed Zeeshan and M Shahroz from UCP took silver and bronze medals with 266 points and 263 points, respectively.