MPAs dissatisfied with Education Monitoring Authority

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on the Elementary and Secondary Education Department Thursday expressed dissatisfaction at the performance of the Education Monitoring Authority in the merged districts.

The dissatisfaction was voiced as the committee met under its Chairman and Member Provincial Assembly Pakhtun Yar Khan, said a handout.

Members of Provincial Assembly Naseerullah Khan, Faheem Ahmed, Mir Kalam, Mian Nisar Gul, Sardar Hussain Babak, Shagufta Malik, Abdus Salam Afridi, Sahibzada Sanaullah, assistant advocate general and senior officials of the department attended the meeting.

The committee chairman called for forming a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Naseerullah Khan to review the performance of the government schools in the PK-16 constituency of Lower Dir.

MPAs Bahadur Khan and Sahibzada Sanaullah were included along with other members of the committee who will visit the constituency and submit a report in the next meeting.

The questions raised by the members of the assembly were discussed at the standing committee meeting.

The department officials informed the committee that 2,805 schools construction had been completed on a need basis from 2013 to June 2018 while 571 schools were still in the process of completion.

The data on the schools in Lower Dir was provided to the committee for which a sub-committee was formed for review.

Director for Elementary and Secondary Education Department Hafiz Ibrahim told the committee that the Mutala-e-Qur’an had been made compulsory from the sixth to the 12th grade from the next year across the province and the creation of posts for PST-Religious studies was under consideration.

The committee chairman directed the officials to brief the committee in the next meeting on the conditional grant provided to the schools.