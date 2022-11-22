PSB to bear only ticketing expenses for Nations Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will only bear ticketing expenses of the players and team officials for the FIH Nations Cup starting from November 28 in Potchefstroom (South Africa).

‘The News’ has learnt from the sources that the PSB has declined to extend any additional favour to the denotified Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) by doling out cash but decided to pay for ticketing of the players and team officials.

“We do not recognise the PHF headed by Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar as we have already denotified the federation, but we still believe the players should be helped to gain international exposure to sharpen their skills for more important events to come. So the PCB has decided to pay for the ticketing of players and accompanying team officials. We have communicated to the PHF to share the invoice of the purchased tickets so that we could reimburse the amount,” an official, when contacted, said.

Though it is yet to be ascertained as to what the actual amount for the ticketing will be, The News has learnt that the PSB has set aside around Rs7 million for the purpose. “I think the amount will be not more than Rs7 million as we are only catering the airfare while the denotified federation should bear other expenses.”

The official added that the fate of the federation is still hanging in the balance. “The three-member high profile committee formed by the PHF’s patron and headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is expected to meet anytime later this week to decide on the formation of Interim Committee to run the hockey affairs in the country.

This overdue meeting was postponed on numerous occasions due to ongoing political uncertainty and also due to Khawaja Asif’s commitments in more important defence matters. But now in all probability the meeting will be held later this week,” the official said.

In a letter to Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, the PHF had requested for Rs30 million funding enabling the team to compete in the FIH Nations Cup. “If Pakistan did not honour its commitments, the FIH will penalize Pakistan, Euro 15,000 and could impose a ban for non-compliance which is a matter of country’s prestige,” the letter written to the minister, said.

However, the ministry plainly refused to dole out such a huge amount. “We do care for the players’ international exposure and that is why we have decided to bear the cost of airfare.” Pakistan has been placed in Pool A of the Nations Cup being participated by teams ranked outside top ten positions.

Besides Pakistan, France, Ireland and hosts South Africa are in Group A while Group B comprise Canada, Japan, Korea and Malaysia. Pakistan will play their opening match against the host nation on November 28. Pakistan’s next match will be against Ireland on November 29 while France and Pakistan match is scheduled on December 1. Semi-finals are set to be played on December 3 with the final of the event is scheduled for December 4.