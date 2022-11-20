‘Implementation of Shariah to bring change’

LAHORE : Noted scholars and Ulema have warned that change will never come through ballot or bullet, but by enforcing Quran and Sunnah.

Speaking at the opening day of the two-day annual congregation of Tanzeem-e-Islami here Saturday, they emphasised that countless attempts for bringing change through ballot or bullet have failed since they only resulted in changing a few faces while all policies and laws of capitalism remained sucking the blood of the poor masses. Presided over by TI ameer Shujauddin Sheikh, the scholars at the congregation stressed that struggle for implementation of Islam is not optional but mandatory requirement from every Muslim. They said only the party of sincere workers can play an effective role for the implementation of Shariah.

In modern times, the comprehensive concept of Islam has been limited to mere worships, rituals and punishments, due to which Islam has started to be considered a religion instead of ‘Deen’, they said and added that the Holy Quran is the book of revolution, establishing justice and peace for all times to come. The speakers stressed that Islam has been sent to dominate all other systems in the world, and not to be defeated. We need to highlight the comprehensive concept of religion by becoming seekers of the hereafter instead of this world. The abilities invested in the exaltation of religion will prove to be fruitful both in this world and in the hereafter, they said. The congregation will culminate on Sunday (today) by the closing address of Shujauddin Sheikh.