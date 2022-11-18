Dutch court convicts three over MH17 downing

BADHOEVEDORP, Netherlands: A Dutch court convicted three men and acquitted one on Thursday over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014, as tensions soar over Russia´s invasion eight years later.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko “are found guilty” of murder and intentionally causing an aircraft to crash, while Russian Oleg Pulatov was not guilty, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said. The first three were sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia.